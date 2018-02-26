Authorities identify woman fatally stabbed in public library

By Published:
This photo provided by Winchester Police Department shows Jeffrey Yao. Police say Yao approached a woman from behind at a public library near Boston and stabbed her repeatedly with a hunting knife, killing her and injuring an elderly man who came to her aid. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says the 22-year-old woman was seated at one of Winchester Public Library’s reading rooms Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 when Yao stabbed her with a 10-inch knife. Police say there is no motive determined yet. (Winchester Police Department via AP)

WINCHESTER, Mass. (AP) — The woman fatally stabbed at a public library in Massachusetts has been identified.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says 22-year-old Deane Stryker was at a table at the Winchester Public Library on Saturday when 23-year-old Jeffrey Yao stabbed her multiple times with a 10-inch hunting knife.

Stryker suffered slash and stab wounds to her head and upper torso and was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 77-year-old man who came to her aid was also hurt.

Stryker was a student at the University of New England’s College of Osteopathic Medicine who hoped to become a doctor. James Herbert, president of the Portland, Maine, college, said he was “shocked and saddened” by the death.

Yao faces arraignment on a murder charge Monday. It wasn’t clear if he has a lawyer.

