Car crash into poll closes road in East Granby

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH)– A road is closed in East Granby on Monday morning after a car crashed into a telephone poll.

The East Granby Fire Department says that firefighters and Air Guard firefighters responded to a single car accident involving a vehicle and a telephone pole in the area of 118 Newgate Road. There is no word on if anyone was injured.

According to fire officials, there are wires down and the road is temporarily closed.

It is unknown when the road is expected to reopen. Drivers are urged to travel with caution and find an alternate route.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

