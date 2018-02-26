Destination Location: News 8 Goes to West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 took a drive from the studio to West Haven as the Destination Location of the morning during ‘Good Morning Connecticut’ at 9 a.m. to explore the recommendations of viewers living in town.

Located in New Haven county, West Haven borders Milford, Orange, Woodbridge, New Haven as well as the Long Island Sound to the south and the New Haven harbor to the east. The location by the shoreline had many residents talking about the boardwalks and beaches in town like West Haven Beach and walks along Bradley Point.

For a place to eat, recommendations came in on our Facebook page for dining at Randall’s by the Swamp, Stowe’s Seafood as well as Jerri’s Luncheonette. Historic sites like the Ward Heitman House, Military Museum and Poli House were added in while many residents also shared fond memories of Ms. Diane of Top Hat Dance Academy.

Have something to add? Comment on our Facebook page.