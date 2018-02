(WTNH) — The 2nd seed in Class M, East Haven, hosted Woodland on Monday night.

The Yellow Jackets bounced back after falling in their conference tournament.

East Haven was in control from the jump during this game.

Makenzie Helms also hit her 1,000th point for her career in the win.

East Haven is now moving on to the 2nd round of the Class M playoffs.

The team will play Plainfield next.

Watch the video above for full highlights from the game.