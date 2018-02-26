Families escorted to remove belongings from condemned building

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters escorted dozens of the 80 people evacuated from Norton Towers back into the building Monday to retrieve their essentials.

The building at 66 Norton Street in New Haven was abruptly condemned Thursday and residents were forced to evacuate. The inspector said the walls were caving in, the ceilings were collapsing and the floors were buckling. He said only sewer pipes were holding the structure up.

“Oh my God, it’s disgusting,” a family member of a tenant told News 8. “This is not all up to par, but what can we do? Just complain?”

Families and many individuals with disabilities are now living in motel rooms indefinitely, but they say they’re on their own to find a new home.

On Monday, firefighters allowed one person in at at time to get any necessary medication or paperwork, but nothing more.

Shelly Sutherland has three little kids and says she now has to take a week off from work to find a new home.

“My little one said ‘Oh mommy, I want to go home,’ and I said, ‘We have to find somewhere new to live,'” Sutherland said. “I just paid February rent on Thursday. I brought the rent to him and he didn’t say anything. Thursday night we had to leave.”

The black mold inside 66 Norton Street is now raising concerns for Sutherland about the health of her son.

“He had asthma, but never this bad,” Sutherland said. “He had to go into ICU three times, very, very sick. We were wondering, ‘Why is he getting so sick?'”

The property maintenance manager, Christopher Randazzo acknowledged how tough the situation is. He said the landlord is trying to do everything to make what has happened right.

“Our main concern is making sure the building doesn’t fall,” Randazzo said.

Kate Peccerillo is now representing some of the 80 tenants without roofs over their heads. She says the city and the landlord are at fault.

“To see such a colossal failure, it suggests multiple errors, multiple balls dropped and, ultimately, it’s the tenants who pay the price for it,” Peccerillo told News 8.