Family escapes apartment fire through window

By Published:

(ABC News) — Firefighters rescued a mother and her children from the window of a burning apartment early this morning in Houston, Texas, according to ABC News Houston station KTRK. The residents were saved from a second-floor window as the three-alarm fire quickly spread.

“We went to the closet to get clothes and shoes. We [saw] the smoke collapsing in the roof inside the apartment. I just grabbed my kids and went,” resident Margaret Williams told KTRK.

Related Content: Egyptian policemen catch child falling off 3rd floor

Dramatic video shows Williams and her children being brought down a ladder as flames burst through the building behind them.

Sixteen apartment units were destroyed, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, according to KTRK.

The Houston Fire Department has not yet responded to ABC News’ request for more information.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s