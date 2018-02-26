Garbage truck crashes into utility pole in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A section of Pratt Street in Southington is closed after a garbage truck struck a utility pole Monday morning.

Three transformers snapped and fell to the ground after the crash took place around 8:35 a.m. Power crews from Eversource responded to repair the damaged equipment.

As of Monday afternoon, Pratt Street is currently closed between South Woods Drive and East Johnson Avenue.

The incident is still under investigation. Police said there were no injuries, and no charges have been filed against the garbage truck driver.

