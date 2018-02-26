Group helps support shoreline moms with special needs children

(WTNH) — There are just eight chapters of SEPTO in Connecticut. Moms in this shoreline chapter want to help others do what they’ve done, which is form a meaningful alliance.

They lean on each other to handle their everyday challenging lives.

“Without support, I don’t know what any of us would do,” explained Lauren Barbosa of Guilford. “I think that is one of the reasons why we’re all here.”

“Society isn’t set up the way it used to be and I think that is why we need a SEPTO community,” she continued. “The sense of belonging. Families raising babies together.”

Parents of special needs children have their hands full. The isolation that so many parents feel is lifted in SEPTO. At chapter meetings, they feature those who have overcome their difficulties and those who thrive in today’s world.

“That’s what I love about SEPTO is that we will feature kids and adults who are wonderful contributing, functioning members of society and not an economic drain,” said Lisa Nee. “We focus on ability, not disability.”

Dr. Liz Battaglia is instrumental in helping these moms navigate the educational waters for their kids.

“The collaboration between parents and the school district and sometimes between parents and school district, they don’t always see things the same way at a planning and team placement meeting,” she said. “But through SEPTO, I feel that there is always that respect.”

Dr. Battaglia came to her profession because of her own learning difficulties.

“When I was a child, I was pulled out for speech, and once I got pulled for speech, then I missed reading,” she explained. “I am a former special needs student, and had an IEP for speech and language when I was in elementary school, so it’s nice to be someone who receives special education services who now gets to lead the district in providing those services. That’s really special to me.”

State Representative Noreen Kokaruda’s 16-year-old grandson, Jacob, has gotten a lot of help from Madison schools. She admits that the state has not done enough to help parents, and says SEPTO is picking up some of the slack.

“Our towns are really stepping up and really helping to mainstream these children to get into the unified sport programs and in programs in the schools. As long as you’re in a school and under 21 there are things for you,” Rep. Kokaruda stated. “But where the state is not stepping up is that next step. Parents describe it as falling off a cliff.”

Rep. Kokaruda says her family is closer because of her grandson. His every achievement is their joy.

“I can’t tell you what this has done to unify us, we’re thrilled,” she said. “You can tell how passionate I am. We’re thrilled with his progress, but without the town of Madison, that would never have happened.”

“The biggest issue I’ve learned with Jacob is you accept every day,” she continued. “You accept the little things because the first day he sang ‘Happy Birthday’ by himself he was 8-years-old. I’ll never forget that day.”

“As a special needs parent, it’s never over. I’ve seen this through everyone I’ve met. It is a continual process,” said Megan Sesma. “But I’d like to think that we can all grow as people as individuals and also as community members to help improve things for everyone, not just kids with special needs.”

The first SEPTO in the state was formed in 2010 in greater Bristol. To form a chapter in your town, click here.