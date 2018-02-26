Hamden edges out Guilford to move on to SCC boys championship game

Published:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The final is set for the Southern Connecticut Conference Boys Championship.

Hillhouse and Hamden will play round three on Wednesday night for the title.

The 5th ranked Green Dragons beat 6th ranked Guilford on Monday night in the first semifinal.

The Indians had the shooting touch early, taking an early 12-6 lead.

However, the Green Dragons answered with a 19-5 run, putting Hamden up 40-36 at the break.

Hamden would be able to hold on in this tightly-contested game.

Watch the video above for full highlights.

