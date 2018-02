(WTNH) — In the Class LL girls bracket, Hamden kept its season rolling.

The 11th ranked Green Dragons took on 22nd ranked Conrad.

Hamden has had two players who were tough to stop this year. Makaela Johnson was one of them, and so was Taniyah Thompson.

Both are just juniors, so the team is set up beyond this season.

With that being said, the team looks good this year took.

Hamden won on Monday, 71-57, and will go on to play Newtown in round 2.

Watch the video above for highlights.