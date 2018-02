NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hillhouse boys basketball is moving on to play for a title.

The Academics beat Notre Dame West Haven on Monday night.

The Academics got out to a quick start thanks to Devon Warner, jumping out to a 9-2 lead.

The Green Knights battled back, taking a 24-23 lead at the half.

However, the Academics made enough plays in the fourth quarter to come out on top, winning 55-50.

Hillhouse will play Hamden on Wednesday night for the SCC title.

