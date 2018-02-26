How much money is in your piggy bank?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Banking is participating in Connecticut Saves Week this week, an annual campaign to promote good savings behavior.

It is also Military Saves Week, a similar campaign designed to encourage military members and their families to save money and build wealth.

“This week, Connecticut’s residents are encouraged to focus on smart saving and investing habits to help reach important financial goals, such as saving for college or retirement,” said Banking Commissioner Jorge Perez. “While it is important to remember to maintain those habits sharp year-round, Connecticut Saves Week is a great time to evaluate our finances and ensure financial security for ourselves and our families.”

Related: Tips for teaching your child about money

There will be a number of activities all around the state centered on smart saving and investing habits. Some of those activities include a financial education expo, workshops, and a financial fair. Click here for more information on the events.

The Department of Banking is encouraging residents to visit its website at www.ct.gov/dob for educational materials and online resources. The website also has resources specifically geared toward military service members and their families.