How much money is in your piggy bank?

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Banking is participating in Connecticut Saves Week this week, an annual campaign to promote good savings behavior.

It is also Military Saves Week, a similar campaign designed to encourage military members and their families to save money and build wealth.

“This week, Connecticut’s residents are encouraged to focus on smart saving and investing habits to help reach important financial goals, such as saving for college or retirement,” said Banking Commissioner Jorge Perez. “While it is important to remember to maintain those habits sharp year-round, Connecticut Saves Week is a great time to evaluate our finances and ensure financial security for ourselves and our families.”

Related: Tips for teaching your child about money

There will be a number of activities all around the state centered on smart saving and investing habits. Some of those activities include a financial education expo, workshops, and a financial fair. Click here for more information on the events.

The Department of Banking is encouraging residents to visit its website at www.ct.gov/dob for educational materials and online resources. The website also has resources specifically geared toward military service members and their families.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s