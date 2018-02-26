Jane Doe No More to present Dr. Henry C. Lee Awards at annual gala

By Published:

(WTNH) — For more than a decade, Jane Doe No More has been a powerful voice to change the way society responds to sexual violence victims.

the non-profit’s 9th annual gala will be honoring those working toward that change with the Dr. Henry C. Lee award.

Jim Van Hoof, Vice President of Growth & Innovation at Hubbell, Inc. and Don E. Smith, “The Speech Wiz” Executive Speaking Coach will be honored with the Dr. Henry C. Lee Awards. Jim, a founding board member of Jane Doe No More has provided unwavering support to the organization in countless ways. Since 2012, Don has volunteered his time and expertise as the lead coach of Jane Doe No More’s Survivors Speak Training working strategically to enhance and evolve this program.

Gala guests will enjoy passed hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment, open bar, dinner, photo booth, auctions, raffles and the evening will conclude with a dance party.

The event will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 16, at La Bella Vista in Waterbury.

Over the past 11 years, Jane Doe No More has improved the lives of countless sexual assault survivors. The founder of Jane Doe No More and sexual assault survivor Donna Palomba has started a growing movement of breaking the stigma, and getting sexual violence victims the help and encouragement they need.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s