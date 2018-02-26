Jane Doe No More to present Dr. Henry C. Lee Awards at annual gala

(WTNH) — For more than a decade, Jane Doe No More has been a powerful voice to change the way society responds to sexual violence victims.

the non-profit’s 9th annual gala will be honoring those working toward that change with the Dr. Henry C. Lee award.

Jim Van Hoof, Vice President of Growth & Innovation at Hubbell, Inc. and Don E. Smith, “The Speech Wiz” Executive Speaking Coach will be honored with the Dr. Henry C. Lee Awards. Jim, a founding board member of Jane Doe No More has provided unwavering support to the organization in countless ways. Since 2012, Don has volunteered his time and expertise as the lead coach of Jane Doe No More’s Survivors Speak Training working strategically to enhance and evolve this program.

Gala guests will enjoy passed hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment, open bar, dinner, photo booth, auctions, raffles and the evening will conclude with a dance party.

The event will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 16, at La Bella Vista in Waterbury.

Over the past 11 years, Jane Doe No More has improved the lives of countless sexual assault survivors. The founder of Jane Doe No More and sexual assault survivor Donna Palomba has started a growing movement of breaking the stigma, and getting sexual violence victims the help and encouragement they need.