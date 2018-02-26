Mental and physical benefits of Tai Chi

(WTNH) — The ancient Chinese art of Tai Chi can be used to boost both your physical and mental health.

Tai Chi is a gentle, low-impact exercise that has been practiced in China for centuries for its physical and mental health benefits. Instructor and co-owner of Aiping Tai Chi in Orange Shirley Chock says this low-impact, gentle exercise can be performed by people of all ages and abilities.

Doctors often recommend Tai Chi to help combat stress and anxiety. Research studies have shown a wide range of other health benefits from practicing Tai Chi, including boost immunity, effective cardiac rehab, help depression, alleviate arthritis symptoms, prevent falls in older adults, and improving brain functioning.

Aiping Tai Chi was established in 1996 by Grandmaster Aiping Cheng, one of the world’s leading experts of Tai Chi and Chinese martial arts in the world. Grandmaster Cheng passed down the school to Shirley Chock and Jonas Karosas in 2017, who were Cheng’s disciples.

Aiping Tai Chi Center is partnering with Yale University to sponsor their first World Tai Chi Day event. The celebration starts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Yale on Saturday, April 28th.

For more information on Aiping Tai Chi, visit www.aiping-taichi.com