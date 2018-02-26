PD: Waterbury man arrested in armed robbery of Torrington business

Emmanuel Lorenzo (Torrington Police)

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Waterbury man was arrested Friday for allegedly robbing a moving and storage company at gunpoint in Torrington earlier this month.

Police say on February 9th, officers responded to Daley Moving and Storage, at 636 Migeon Avenue, for the report of an armed robbery. Victims told officers that a man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black mask, jeans and gloves entered the business, displaying a silver revolver and demanding money.

According to police, the victims were told to go into a back room where they secured themselves in a bathroom until the suspect left. Police say no one was injured.

After an investigation, 30-year-old Emmanuel Lorenzo was arrested in the armed robbery. He was charged with robbery, kidnapping, threatening and larceny. He was held on a $400,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation.

