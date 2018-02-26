Police investigate after vulture found shot in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police are looking for the person who shot and injured a black vulture near Watertown last Monday.

State Encon Police say that on February 19th, officers were contacted by a wildlife rehabilitator in Watertown, who reported that a black vulture had recently been shot and suffered a broken wing.

The veterinarian told officers that vultures are known to be excellent runners and that the bird may have been shot in Watertown or a surrounding town.

According to State Encon Police, it is illegal to hunt or shoot black vultures.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident or who may have shot the bird to contact police at 860-424-3333 or toll free at 800-842-4357.