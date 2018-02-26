Police: Social media post leads to arrest of high school student in Durham

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say a “suspicious post” made by a high school student on social media lead to an arrest on Friday night.

According to Connecticut State Police, on Feb. 23 around 1:15 p.m., units received a report from Coginchaug Regional High School in Durham of the post made by a student.

Related Content: PD: 15-year-old arrested for writing threatening message on high school white board

Authorities say no physical threat was made, but that the post caused “annoyance and alarm” which disrupted the school.

The student was charged with Breach of Peace and is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on March 14.

Related Content: Cheshire Police arrest high school student after making threat