(WTNH) — Girls basketball playoff action got started on Monday night.

Sheehan hosted Waterford in a game decided late.

Waterford found itself up after three quarters, but Sheehan came battling back in the end.

The Titans have a couple of great leaders keeping the game tight all the way until time ran out.

Alexia Oscasio played hero for her team, hitting a shot at the buzzer to win it.

The game ended 47-45, Sheehan.

The Titans will move on to play Bethel in the next round.