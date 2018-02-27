After disappointing regular season, Quinnipiac faces Yale in ECAC first round

Published:

(WTNH)–It looks to be an exciting weekend of college hockey in the area. Yale and Quinnipiac meet in the opening round of the ECAC playoffs. The Bulldogs won the last meeting between the two schools, their first win in the rivalry since 2013.

For the Bobcats, it was a bit of a disappointing regular season. QU was nationally ranked to start the year, but finished 14-16-4. The ‘Cats say now is their chance to salvage the season.

The Bobcats and Bulldogs meet in a best of 3 series starting Friday at Ingalls Rink.

