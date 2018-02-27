American arrested overseas trying to travel to Libya to join ISIS: Official

(ABC News) — An American citizen from California has been arrested overseas on charges of providing material support to terrorists, according to a law enforcement official.

The official told ABC News that Bernard Raymond Augustine, 20, was arrested in Tunisia while in the process of trying to enter Libya to join the Islamic State terrorist group.

Augustine was returned to the United States on charges of attempting to provide material support to terrorism and was expected to make his first appearance in federal court in Brooklyn sometime today, the official said.

Augustine, who lives Central California farming community of Keyes, just outside of Modesto, was originally arrested in Tunisia 2016 when he arrived on a flight that originated in San Francisco, the official said.

Court records show that he told U.S. Customs officials upon departure he was intending to travel to Tunisia for vacation. Someone from Augustine’s hometown told authorities, “There was no legitimate reason for Augustine to travel to Tunisia,” according to court records.

A search of his computer revealed a song that extols ISIS and messages Augustine allegedly sent praising the terror group, the official said.