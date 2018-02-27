Connecticut legislators to attend gun control meeting with President Trump

Related Coverage Lawmakers to meet with President Trump on gun laws

(WTNH)–The White House is inviting lawmakers from Connecticut and Florida, sites of the two deadliest school shootings in history to attend a meeting on Wednesday with President Trump on gun control.

“This is a very different moment. The public is demanding real action, and my hope is the president will lead his party to a point where we can get something real and meaningful done,” said Senator Chris Murphy.

Senator Murphy and Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, whose district includes Sandy Hook Elementary School, will also attend the meeting.

