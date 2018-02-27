Defending champ Hillhouse hitting stride at right time

The high school boys basketball season will crown conference champions the next few nights. Then it’s on to the CIAC playoffs.

Hillhouse, the defending Class LL champs from a year ago, are hitting their stride. The Academics play Hamden on Wednesday for the SCC tourney title.

Renard Sutton’s Academics had to replace five starters from a year ago. It’s been a trying season–but they’re still standing.

“You could say it’s been a down year. It’s like a roller coaster, we’ve had injuries, and then we’d get back healthy and have more injuries,” said head coach Renard Sutton. “It’s funny, we have five brand new starters, but once again we just talked to the kids about legacy. We’re just going to see how far we can go.”

Hamden and Hillhouse tip on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.