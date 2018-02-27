Fatal crash closes road in Naugatuck

By Published:

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– A road in Naugatuck is closed after a car accident left one person dead and another seriously injured on Tuesday morning.

Police say Gunntown Road is closed in both directions in the area of Towantic Hill Road after a fatal car crash occurred around 11:15 a.m.

According to police, the accident involved two vehicles and were each occupied by the drivers only. One driver was found dead upon arrival by emergency responders, while the second was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or further details regarding the accident.

The collision remain under investigation at this time.

Gunntown Road is expected to be closed for the next several hours. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

