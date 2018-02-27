To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal
Job Title
WTNH/WCTX Multi-Media Senior Marketing Producer
Education
Bachelor’s Degree
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Location
Nexstar – WTNH – New Haven, CT 06510 US (Primary)
Category
Promotions
Job Type
Full-time
Job Description:
WTNH News 8 & WCTX MyTV9, Connecticut’s ABC and MyNetworkTV affiliate, is seeking a creative, motivated, team-first Multi-Media Senior Marketing Producer to create visually compelling marketing content for the stations broadcast, digital and social platforms. As part of the News 8 team, the primary goal of this person is to create content build the stations on-air viewership and increase usage of the stations digital and social platforms
Primary Duties:
Work with the Marketing, Digital and News staffs on developing multi-platform content to promote & market the stations brands
Write and produce ads/posts for station on-air, digital and social media platforms
Create graphics, animations and shoot video for different forms of media
Oversee projects from the planning stages through execution
Job Requirements:
Knowledge of broadcast and digital media platforms including mobile and social
Practical experience with television, web, digital, and social platforms with proficiency in graphical and production software, including Photoshop, AfterEffects and DSLR cameras.
Successful track record of detailed project-management and follow-through; with ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines.
Must be a team player with strong communication skills
Must be able to work flexible hours which may include some nights and weekends
Ability to create high-impact work that cuts through the clutter
B.S. or B.A. with 2+ years of related experience preferred
Reports to: Promotion Manager
