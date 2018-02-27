To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal

Job Title

WTNH/WCTX Multi-Media Senior Marketing Producer

Education

Bachelor’s Degree

Career Level

Experienced (Non-Manager)

Location

Nexstar – WTNH – New Haven, CT 06510 US (Primary)

Category

Promotions

Job Type

Full-time

Job Description:

WTNH News 8 & WCTX MyTV9, Connecticut’s ABC and MyNetworkTV affiliate, is seeking a creative, motivated, team-first Multi-Media Senior Marketing Producer to create visually compelling marketing content for the stations broadcast, digital and social platforms. As part of the News 8 team, the primary goal of this person is to create content build the stations on-air viewership and increase usage of the stations digital and social platforms

Primary Duties:

Work with the Marketing, Digital and News staffs on developing multi-platform content to promote & market the stations brands

Write and produce ads/posts for station on-air, digital and social media platforms

Create graphics, animations and shoot video for different forms of media

Oversee projects from the planning stages through execution

Job Requirements:

Knowledge of broadcast and digital media platforms including mobile and social

Practical experience with television, web, digital, and social platforms with proficiency in graphical and production software, including Photoshop, AfterEffects and DSLR cameras.

Successful track record of detailed project-management and follow-through; with ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines.

Must be a team player with strong communication skills

Must be able to work flexible hours which may include some nights and weekends

Ability to create high-impact work that cuts through the clutter

B.S. or B.A. with 2+ years of related experience preferred

Reports to: Promotion Manager

WTNH is an Equal Opportunity Employer, all qualified applicants are encouraged to apply.

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

Pre-employment Background and MVR Screening required.

You must apply online to be considered for this position. Please remember to upload your cover letter, resume, and link to your demo reel or portfolio

Nexstar Careers – First Time users must create an Account

https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/JobSearch/viewAll

To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal