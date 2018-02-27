Officials identify victim of fatal stabbing in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a deadly stabbing early Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, crews responded to 106 Ivy Street at 12:14 a.m. to investigate a reported stabbing.

Police have Butler & Ivy St. blocked off as detectives are investigating. Police say a fight lead to a stabbing. No one has been charged.

Police say one man had gone to the address with a knife to confront another man and an altercation took place.

Officials say the man who traveled to the address, identified by police as 51-year-old Stanley McLellan, was possibly stabbed with his own knife and likely by the man who he went to confront. They say the resident who was confronted has been interviewed and has not been charged.

That's the medical examiner leaving the scene as New Haven police investigate a deadly stabbing. At this point, they're calling it an "untimely death" investigation.

Authorities say McLellan died after suffering a stab wound to the head.

At this time, the incident is under investigation.