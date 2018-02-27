New owners of Sally’s Apizza revealed

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ahead of their grand-reopening Wednesday, iconic New Haven pizza restaurant Sally’s Apizza identified their new owners Monday.

According to a news release from Sally’s, hospitality investment group Lineage Hospitality has purchased the New Haven landmark that has been on Wooster Street since 1938. The restaurant was sold by the Consigilio family; who has owned and operated the restaurant for two generations.

Devoted Sally’s patrons say the Wooster Street location is ‘the ultimate pizza experience that shouldn’t be changed’, and the new owners say they agree.

“All people should be able to enjoy this truly unique and craveable pizza,” says Aaron Allen, advisor and spokesperson for Lineage Hospitality. “That’s why Lineage is committed to working with the Consiglios to preserve its rich heritage and build it into a leading national pizza brand.”

Lineage promised that they have no intention of ever changing the family recipes. To ensure that the Sally’s experience remains the same, members of the Consiglio family will remain with the restaurant indefinitely to help lead the next phase of its evolution. They will help manage operations, preserve the family’s proprietary recipes and baking techniques, and maintain its high standards.

“My family has spent a lifetime building Sally’s into a strong restaurant business, and we look forward to seeing our pizza being brought to many more people,” says Bobby Consiglio, son of Sal Consiglio, who founded the restaurant 80 years ago. “We are very excited to bring a passionate investor group like Lineage Hospitality on board and help them share the Sally’s eating experience nationally.”

Similar to rival and Wooster Street neighbor Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, Lineage says plans for expanding Sally’s Apizza across the country will soon be underway. The new locations will combine Sally’s authentic cooking with a refreshed design concept.

Sally’s will reopen on Wooster Street Wednesday (February 28) at 3:00 p.m. The first 80 tables seated that day will receive free pizza in celebration of the restaurant’s 80 years.