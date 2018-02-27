Oscars make changes to prevent another envelope error

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (ABC News) — It went down in Oscars history.

In 2017, “La La Land” was announced as Best Picture. But three minutes later, it was revealed the Best Actress envelope instead of Best Picture was handed to Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway by a Price-Waterhouse-Coopers accountant. “Moonlight” was the actual winner.

One year later, Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel still can’t get over it.

He jokes about it in a commercial for the Academy Awards, but it’s no laughing matter for Price-Waterhouse-Coopers.

For eight decades, the accounting firm has counted the Oscar ballots. This year, they’re making sure another envelope snafu doesn’t happen again.

First, the accounting partners who worked the awards last year will not be returning.

Two new stage side partners are overseeing the envelopes and a third balloting partner will now sit with Oscar producers in the show’s control room.

A new formal procedure is in place for when the envelopes are handed over. Both the celebrity presenter and the state manager will check they are given the correct envelope.

All three balloting partners will also attend show rehearsals to practice what to do if something goes wrong.

The final charge went into effect immediately after last year’s Oscars. PWC partners are no longer allowed to use cellphones or social media during the show.