Overturned tractor trailer closes portion of Route 15 Southbound

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned tractor trailer is causing issues for some drivers in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say a tractor trailer overturned on Route 15 Southbound near exit 90. The route is closed in the area of the accident.

It is not known what caused the tractor trailer to crash.

There has been no word on when the route is expected to reopen.

No injuries have been reported.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.