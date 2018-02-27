PD: East Haven man arrested after threatening to ‘turn house into a bomb’

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haven man is facing a number of charges after allegedly threatening to turn his home into a bomb.

According to police, on Saturday around 2:10 p.m., officers were sent to a home on Lenox Street.

Police say the woman who called officials said she returned home to find a strong smell of natural gas. She stated that another occupant in the house was in the shower when 43-year-old Michael Nettis entered the home and turned on the gas stove without igniting the natural gas.

Officials say the occupant smelled the gas, turned off the source of that gas and opened the windows to ventilate the home.

According to authorities, while this was happening, Nettis sent threatening texts to his wife with pictures showing the gas knobs turned up, explaining his actions. One message allegedly stated, “I’m going to turn house into a bomb” and “Everything is over as of today.”

Nettis was later apprehended in Thomaston, Conn. He faces charges of Attempted Arson in the First Degree, Threatening in the First Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, and Breach of Peace in the Second Degree.

Nettis is being held on a $300,000 bond.

The East Haven Fire Department responded to the scene to ventilate the home and check gas levels.