Police investigate murder-suicide in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a murder-suicide after two elderly people were found dead in a Watertown home on Tuesday morning.

Police say officers responded to a home on Phillips Drive after neighbors reported hearing gunshots fired at around 7:20 a.m.

According to police, when officers entered the home, they found a 90-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds. The names of the victims will not been released until family has been notified.

Police have confirmed that the incident is a murder-suicide but did not release any further details.

The incident remains under investigation.

