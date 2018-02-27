UConn posthumously admits Parkland shooting victim

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH/AP) — The University of Connecticut has sent a posthumous letter of admission to the family of a student killed in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

UConn officials say they learned through news reports that 14-year-old Alex Schachter dreamed of going to the university and often would wear a sweatshirt with the school’s logo.

UConn says it admitted Schachter as a music major, because the trombone player had a passion for band.

“I think that was an incredible move from the university,” said UCONN senior Deborah Foster.

“That’s awesome,” Josh Cherny said. “I’m really, really glad to hear they did that for him.”

Spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz says the university hopes the gesture provides a small measure of comfort to Schachter’s family and friends.

The U.S. Military Academy sent a similar letter last week to the family of 15-year-old shooting victim Peter Wang, who was a member of the high school’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

An additional letter sent to the Schachter family by UConn Admissions Director Nathan Fuerst can be viewed here.