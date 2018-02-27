UConn’s Terry Larrier won’t return next season, plans to go pro

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–UConn has been pretty awful this season when junior Terry Larrier hasn’t been on the floor.

Now, Huskies fans are going to have to get used to that.

On Tuesday, the transfer from VCU confirmed that he will forgo his final season at UConn, and plans to go pro next year.

Larrier, a 6-8 forward from the Bronx, isn’t considered a first-round pick, and isn’t listed in mock drafts on NBADraft.net, or BasketballInsiders.com.

He does have a good chance of playing professionally overseas, however, if he isn’t drafted or doesn’t sign with an NBA G League team. Former Husky Rodney Purvis has gone that route, with success this season for the Orlando Magic’s G-League team. He’s averaging 20.8 points per, and was named G-League Player of the Week earlier this year.

Larrier is averaging 13.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Huskies this season.

UConn (13-16, 6-10/AAC) has two more games before the American Athletic Conference tournament begins on March 8.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s