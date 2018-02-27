UConn’s Terry Larrier won’t return next season, plans to go pro

(WTNH)–UConn has been pretty awful this season when junior Terry Larrier hasn’t been on the floor.

Now, Huskies fans are going to have to get used to that.

On Tuesday, the transfer from VCU confirmed that he will forgo his final season at UConn, and plans to go pro next year.

Larrier, a 6-8 forward from the Bronx, isn’t considered a first-round pick, and isn’t listed in mock drafts on NBADraft.net, or BasketballInsiders.com.

He does have a good chance of playing professionally overseas, however, if he isn’t drafted or doesn’t sign with an NBA G League team. Former Husky Rodney Purvis has gone that route, with success this season for the Orlando Magic’s G-League team. He’s averaging 20.8 points per, and was named G-League Player of the Week earlier this year.

Larrier is averaging 13.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Huskies this season.

UConn (13-16, 6-10/AAC) has two more games before the American Athletic Conference tournament begins on March 8.