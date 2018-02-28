Branford’s Ted Kennedy Jr. will not run for re-election

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–The man with the most famous last name in Connecticut politics is not running for re-election. Democrat Ted Kennedy, Jr. announced on Wednesday night that he is not running for a third two-year term in the Connecticut Senate.

Kennedy is a lawyer in Branford. He says he is going to focus his energy on his work as a disability rights lawyer.

“The decision to not seek re-election was a very difficult one because I love my job and the legislative process. I feel honored and privileged to serve in the Connecticut General Assembly, and I am extraordinarily grateful to the hard-working residents of Branford, Guilford, Madison, North Branford, Durham and Killingworth for entrusting me to represent them and their needs,” Kennedy Jr. said in a statement.

Kennedy pondered a run for governor as well, but decided against it.