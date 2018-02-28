Calls for action, more funding for mental health

(WTNH)–As school security meetings continue across Connecticut, people are talking about more police and surveillance in the hallways. Student Nicole Rizzo wants more done about mental health, to help kids bullied in school.

“Or just help us out, because usually it is kids that feel left out or something like that, that turn to violence,” Rizzo said.

With gun control legislation, it’s just the flick of a pen and the laws change, but with mental health, there has to be funding behind it. So where is Connecticut going with its funding? Patricia Rehmer is the President of the Behavioral Health Network for Hartford Healthcare. She says Connecticut is going in the wrong direction.

“If you look at the governor’s proposed budget, right now, there is $3 million in cuts to grants for private nonprofit providers,” she said.

Rehmer has been in the mental health field for more then 30 years. She says while there’s bits and pieces of funding that come into the system, there is not enough.

“We don’t have enough child and adolescent psychiatrists. That is often where the problem starts, how do people who don’t have money, get their kids into treatment?”

“We are in this world, where people are increasingly anxious because these things are happening more often, and yet even to treat the worried well, we don’t have the resources.”

