Connecticut ranks 24th best state in new report

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Connecticut residents enjoy the day at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

(WTNH) — Connecticut is the in middle of the pack in a new ranking of “Best States” based on factors such as quality of life, health care, education, and economy.

U.S. News and World Report has released their latest rankings of U.S. states, and Connecticut landed at #24 on the list. Rankings were based on weighted measures of the following eight categories:

While Connecticut earned high scores for health care, crime, and education, the state struggled in the economy, infrastructure, and fiscal stability categories. According to U.S. News and World Report, more weight was given to some state measures than others, based on a survey of what they say matters most to people.

Connecticut’s scores
(Source: U.S. News & World Report)

Health care and education were weighted most heavily. Then came state economies, the opportunity states offer their citizens and infrastructure. Crime & corrections followed closely in weighting, followed by measures of government fiscal stability and people’s quality of life.

Iowa took the #1 overall spot, with three New England states making the top ten; with New Hampshire in the #5 spot, Massachusetts coming in at #8, and Vermont at #9.

Top-10 States Overall Ranking
(Source: U.S. News & World Report)

  1. Iowa
  2. Minnesota
  3. Utah
  4. North Dakota
  5. New Hampshire
  6. Washington
  7. Nebraska
  8. Massachusetts
  9. Vermont
  10. Colorado

You can see the entire report and explore the data in further detail here.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s