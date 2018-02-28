Connecticut ranks 24th best state in new report

(WTNH) — Connecticut is the in middle of the pack in a new ranking of “Best States” based on factors such as quality of life, health care, education, and economy.

U.S. News and World Report has released their latest rankings of U.S. states, and Connecticut landed at #24 on the list. Rankings were based on weighted measures of the following eight categories:

While Connecticut earned high scores for health care, crime, and education, the state struggled in the economy, infrastructure, and fiscal stability categories. According to U.S. News and World Report, more weight was given to some state measures than others, based on a survey of what they say matters most to people.

Connecticut’s scores

Health care and education were weighted most heavily. Then came state economies, the opportunity states offer their citizens and infrastructure. Crime & corrections followed closely in weighting, followed by measures of government fiscal stability and people’s quality of life.

Iowa took the #1 overall spot, with three New England states making the top ten; with New Hampshire in the #5 spot, Massachusetts coming in at #8, and Vermont at #9.

Top-10 States Overall Ranking

Iowa Minnesota Utah North Dakota New Hampshire Washington Nebraska Massachusetts Vermont Colorado

You can see the entire report and explore the data in further detail here.