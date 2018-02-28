DeLauro introduces bill aimed at fighting flu

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (WTNH)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — Down in the nation’s Capitol, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro introduced a bill aimed at combating the flu epidemic.

The Flu Vaccine Act would earmark $1 billion toward the development of a universal flu vaccine.

The goal is to create a vaccine that would provide a lifetime of protection after only being administered one or two times.

This season’s flu has claimed at least 97 lives in Connecticut alone.

