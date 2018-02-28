Former church treasurer avoids jail time in theft

Related Coverage Norwich PD arrest man in embezzlement case

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — The former treasurer of a Connecticut church who stole more than over $40,000 of church money and spent it on food and golf outings has avoided jail.

The Norwich Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2FdyICS) that 64-year-old Andrew Rushford pleaded guilty last week to larceny. As part of a plea deal, Rushford will be sentenced in May to five years’ probation and be required to pay restitution.

Norwich police opened an investigation in 2016 when they were contacted by a warden at Grace Episcopal Church, who said the state diocese had not received required payments. Rushford was the sole manager of the church’s debit card and check book at the time.

Prosecutors say members of the church were upset Rushford violated their trust but asked for leniency.