Hamden beats Hillhouse for first-ever SCC boys’ basketball title

(WTNH)–The Hamden boys basketball team has been really good the last few years. They just haven’t been able to get over the hump and win that big game.

That is, until tonight.

For the first time in school history, the Green Dragons are SCC Champions. They knocked off defending champion Hillhouse to do it.

Both teams were running early. Rayshawn Brewer ahead of the pack, he throws it down. Hillhouse down 2 early.

Hamden turns up the defense, Jaylen Ricks with the steal. He goes the other way, and then says hello to News 8. Green Dragons up 9.

The story of the first quarter was Victor Rosario. He hits his 5th three pointer of the game, but despite that, Hamden up just 8 points at the break.

In the second half, more hot shooting for Rosario. The tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Hamden blows it open, and they win it, 67-49.

This team has been waiting a long time for a win like this. An historic win for Hamden and players from the past and present.

