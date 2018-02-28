Hamden police search for suspect in T.J. Maxx robbery

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for the suspect who was allegedly involved in a robbery at T.J. Maxx.

According to Hamden police, on Feb. 27 around 1:45 p.m., units responded to the store located at 2335 Dixwell Avenue.

Officials say a white woman attempted to exit the store with several stolen items.

When a loss prevention officer attempted to detain her, the woman allegedly threatened to stab the officer with a hypodermic needle.

Police say the woman was last seen entering a black “Audi hatchback.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden police at 203-230-4030.