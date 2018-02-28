Hearing held on proposed rail fare increase

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–Another in a series of public hearings was held in New London on Wednesday night on the state’s plan to jack up train and bus fares.

Along with fare hikes, service on the Waterbury line and Shore Line East could be reduced. Commuters at the hearing were not too happy about the potential changes.

“That’s our concern, that we’re going to lose ridership, and we’re going to hurt the people that depend on it most, the people that work in our hospitals and in our schools,” said Ralph Buccitti, a union representative.

“If they reduce the trains then I’ll be forced to try to move out of the state,” said Shawn Robinson of Old Saybrook. “I don’t want necessarily want to do that, but that’s the option that I have to look into.”

If approved, the rail fare increase would go into effect between July 2018 and July 2021.