New Haven neighbors forced to move, property manager says he’s not to blame

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday is moving day at Norton Towers in New Haven. Tenants were forced to evacuate after it was discovered the building was too dangerous to live in.

“It’s just stressful. Everything is just stressful. Everything is just happening so fast. You can never be too prepared for something like this,” said Christopher Marcado. He said he’s not making money right now as he’s busy finding a new place and moving.

Last Thursday, building officials said the walls were caving in and floors were buckling. Conditions were so bad, building officials said sewer pipes were holding the place up.

When Fire Marshal Robert Doyle was asked who was to blame for the problems, he said, “Unfortunately, everything falls onto the building owner, building owner’s property managers, maintenance guys. That’s where it all falls onto.”

The owner bought the building two years ago. News 8 caught up with his property manager, Mendy Katz.

When News 8’s Stephanie Simoni asked him if he knew about the problems, he said, “We didn’t know how severe they were.”

He says they’re helping folks find new rentals. Their security deposits will transfer to their new rentals.

Katz said, “Everybody has the right to blame someone but I’m not blaming anyone at this present time.”

When Simoni asked if he was at fault for the fact that the building is falling apart, he said, “I’m not the owner of the property. I’m the manager of the property and I notify the owner and he makes the decision that he thinks are the things that are important to take care of.”

Fire officials were on scene to make sure folks were able to move things out safely as the building has been condemned.