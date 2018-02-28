Angry New Haven Register readers look for answers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– If you get the New Haven Register delivered to your home, chances are you have had some issues recently. Dozens of people reached out to News 8 to complain.

Alberta and Don Guest are longtime subscribers of the New Haven Register, but the newspaper box outside their North Branford home has remained empty since Saturday. They have not gotten the paper, or a good explanation.

“That’s what starts to irk you,” Don said. “You get dependent upon the delivery, but now it’s the response. Am I dealing with a real business or am I not?”

Alberta and Don called the Register and were first told the problem was rain, then it was production. The Guests know a little about delivering things. Both of them work for the Post Office.

“We can’t tell the customers out in the street ‘We can’t deliver the mail today, it’s raining out,'” said Alberta. “They’ll say, ‘Get out of here, are you crazy?'”

Based on the number of people calling and writing News 8, it is clear that our friends at the New Haven Register are having some problems with their new delivery system

It’s new because the paper was recently purchased by Hearst, which decided to make some changes. News 8 spoke to the company that says it used to deliver roughly 14,000 copies of the Register every day. Management there says the Register ended their relationship as of Sunday.

Lots of people are complaining they did not get their New Haven Register delivered the past 3 mornings. Any subscribers out there who experienced this? — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) February 27, 2018

One subscriber sent a copy of a letter she got from her longtime delivery person that reads, in part: “Hearst Media Group has informed the distributor (JVR Distributors) that I contract for that they will be using their own carriers as of 02/25/2018.”

That was Sunday. Many readers are reaching out on social media to say they did not get Sunday’s paper. Some have not seen a paper at all this week.

Ruth wrote on Facebook: “We haven’t received paper in 3 days in North Haven.I have called for 2 days only get a busy signal or hold on for 20 mins never pick up.”

Judy tells me “No paper for last 3 days and cannot get through to customer care. Sent an email to the president of Hearst at email address listed in Register and have not received a response. Not the way to run a business.”

LET US KNOW if you’ve been experiencing problems with your @nhregister delivery. @kentpierce8 found out why it’s happening. He wants to hear from you! @WTNH pic.twitter.com/tWIndO0ZXk — Laura Hutchinson (@LauraHutch8) February 28, 2018

On its website, the Register posted a statement acknowledging there has been “frustration about the delivery of the newspaper,” but there is no explanation of what happened or when it will be fixed. Contrary to the sentiment News 8 is hearing from subscribers, the statement continues: “We apologize for the inconvenience while we work to make sure that every reader has access to the newspaper. We also greatly appreciate all the patience and understanding that has been expressed by customers who have called about delivery issues.”

The Register has made a digital version of the paper available on its website. Terri Anastasio prefers a printed copy, but her delivery has been sketchy too.

“I didn’t get it on a Saturday, I did get it on a Sunday. They skipped Thursday and Friday,” Anastasio said.

The trouble is, she only has a Thursday – Sunday subscription, which means she should not have gotten a paper today. She did, however, so she called to try to straighten things out.

“You call the number and you get put on hold and then I put it on speaker and I clean my house and I do my laundry and I just hung up,” Anastasio said. And how does that make her feel? “Oh, so angry. So angry that my money is being wasted.”

Our friends in the newsroom over at the Register have nothing to do with delivery. They were told to give out only the email address of the publisher. We emailed, but have heard no response as of yet.