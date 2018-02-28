North Branford school to participate in Read Across America Day

(WTNH) — Jerome Harrison Elementary School in North Branford will take part in a “There’s No Place Like Space” event for Read Across America Day.

Students will participate in a “Space Mission” which will include not only stories, but experiences of real life physical activities and authentic learning stations that will introduce them to what life beyond Earth is like. Second grade teacher at Jerome, Lisa Douglas, has worked hard to orchestrate the festivities.

North Branford High School teacher, and 2017 Connecticut Teacher of the Year Lauren Danner will be running the astronaut experience station, dressed in her official NASA flight suit and will be sharing her space camp and astronaut training experiences with the students.

Students and Staff will dress in their best Alien or Space Explorer (Astronaut) costumes. The event will go out with a bang with a laser light show. The event on March 2nd is a student centered day and is not open to the public.