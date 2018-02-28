Police: 1 stabbed, another injured after New Britain fight

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials in New Britain are investigating a stabbing incident on Wednesday morning.

According to police, around 8:40 a.m., units responded to a residence following a report of a man who had been stabbed.

Upon their arrival, authorities say they found an 18-year-old man who had been stabbed and a 14-year-old boy with an injury to his head.

Officers say the two individuals are related and that the injuries were sustained during an altercation between the two.

Both individuals were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities say they anticipate an arrest will be made.