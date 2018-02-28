PD: Man arrested for 2017 crash that left teen dead

Related Coverage Community remembers teen killed in Plymouth car crash

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Watertown man is facing charges after police say he was responsible for a crash that killed one person and left four others with serious injuries.

According to police, on July 29, 2017, a vehicle crashed in Plymouth at the intersection of Town Hill Road and Cross Road.

Units say Life Star was called to transport five patients to area hospitals. 17-year-old Vincent Cammarata did not survive and four others suffered serious injuries.

On Feb. 5, 2018, 19-year-old Hunter Pero turned himself in on an active arrest warrant stemming from this incident.

Pero is facing several charges, including Reckless Driving, Driving Under the Influence, and other related charges.

He was held on a $250,000 court set bond.