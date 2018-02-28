Police: Man stole officer’s car, used credit cards for food

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say a man who stole an officer’s car and used his credit cards for a fast food run has been arrested.

21-year-old Derrick Johnson, of Waterbury, was charged Tuesday with multiple offenses including burglary, second-degree larceny and three counts of identity theft.

Police say Johnson stole the rookie officer’s car from a Waterbury parking garage on Jan. 23, the night of his police academy graduation. Investigators say Johnson bought items from Walmart and Taco Bell with the stolen credit cards before leaving the car in a private lot.

Police later recovered the car from a tow lot. Investigators say they identified Johnson using surveillance footage.

Johnson is being held on a $25,000 bond. A hearing is scheduled in Waterbury Superior Court next month.