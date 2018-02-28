Police search for suspicious person in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for a ‘suspicious‘ man who allegedly has been attempting to go inside Milford homes earlier this month.

On Sunday, February 18th, police say they were notified of a suspicious person looking to shovel driveways in the area of Platt Street. According to police, a surveillance doorbell system showed the man carrying a shovel and bypassing several houses that were not shoveled, to attempt to contact one specific home.

Then on Wednesday, February 21, officers received a complaint that this same suspicious person was in the area of Hawley Avenue on Thursday, February 15th. This time he was allegedly claiming to be at the home for an appointment to clean the air ducts. When the homeowner told the man that they did not make an appointment, the man then sat in his car for about 10 minutes until another resident came home.

The man was seen leaving the area in an unmarked white van.

Police describe the suspicious person as a white man in his early to mid forties, wearing a black winter jacket, red winter hat and aviator sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact detectives at 203-877-1465.