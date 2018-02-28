Police search for suspicious person in Milford

By Published: Updated:
(Milford Police)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for a ‘suspicious‘ man who allegedly has been attempting to go inside Milford homes earlier this month.

On Sunday, February 18th, police say they were notified of a suspicious person looking to shovel driveways in the area of Platt Street. According to police, a surveillance doorbell system showed the man carrying a shovel and bypassing several houses that were not shoveled, to attempt to contact one specific home.

suspicious person 2 Police search for suspicious person in Milford
(Milford Police)

Then on Wednesday, February 21, officers received a complaint that this same suspicious person was in the area of Hawley Avenue on Thursday, February 15th. This time he was allegedly claiming to be at the home for an appointment to clean the air ducts. When the homeowner told the man that they did not make an appointment, the man then sat in his car for about 10 minutes until another resident came home.

The man was seen leaving the area in an unmarked white van.

suspicious person 3 Police search for suspicious person in Milford
(Milford Police)

Police describe the suspicious person as a white man in his early to mid forties, wearing a black winter jacket, red winter hat and aviator sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact detectives at 203-877-1465.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s