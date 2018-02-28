Police to students: If you see something, say something

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut police in several towns have dealt with threats to schools since the tragedy in Parkland, Florida. There have been no incidents in Connecticut and some police departments are crediting kids with being proactive in reporting anything suspicious they see or hear.

See something, say something.

“The kids have been incredible,” said Lt. Jillian Cabana, with the Westport Police Department. “We definitely avoided what could’ve been a potential tragedy down the road yesterday because someone spoke up and didn’t just brush off what they overheard.”

Lt. Cabana says a student at Staples High School was overheard making a threat against a teacher there. She says another student came forward with what he overheard and school officials contacted police.

This isn’t the only recent example in which a potentially dangerous situation at a Connecticut school did not come to fruition because a student spoke up.

Last week, Waterbury Police say they were able to make an arrest in a case involving a threat at Kennedy High School because a student alerted them about it.

This week, Fairfield Police say Nicholas Graham, a 23 year-old student at Southern Connecticut State University, made threats against students at Fairfield Ludlowe High School, saying he was going to shoot up the school. Police say they found out about it and arrested Graham, because a student spoke up.

Ludlowe students tell News8 they’re glad that student didn’t stay silent.

“I was kind of scared and nervous a little bit just because of the recent Florida shooting,” said Nora Skoczen, a senior at Fairfield Ludlowe.

Skoczen and a classmate say educators at Fairfield Ludlowe have drilled into students the importance of seeing something and saying something.

“We have a tips hotline at school where you can report someone if they do something wrong that’s where I think a lot of people reported this thing yesterday,” said Alexa Perillo, a Fairfield Ludlowe senior. “We always talk about tips at school and see something, say something.”

“Definitely heard a lot about see something, say something. If there’s anything that worries you or anything that makes you feel uncomfortable, something that could be a threat then we just have to report it.”

Skoczen and Perillo both say more and more kids think see something, say something is the right thing to do in today’s climate.

“Say something even if you’re not sure because in the end if it becomes true and you didn’t say anything, people could become hurt,” Perillo said.