Racial diversity a topic at Oscars in 2018

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WTNH) — The glaring lack of diversity among the 2015 and 2016 Academy Award nominees sparked awareness and some change carrying into this year’s nominations.

For Best Director, Mexican Director Guillermo Del Toro is considered a favorite to win, and Jordan Peele is nominated for directing and writing “Get Out.”

“This kind of recognition goes bigger than me. It goes bigger than us,” he said. “It goes, it really goes out there, you know. All the people who need a piece of inspiration in our lives. And I had that when I was a kid. Whoopi Goldberg won for Best Supporting Actress.”

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress this year is Octavia Spencer and Mary J. Blige, who is also up for Original Song.

Denzel Washington and Daniel Kaluuya were nominated for Best Actor.

Among the nominees for Original Screenplay is Kumail Nanjiani and for Best Adapted Screenplay, Dee Rees. She’s now the first black woman ever to get an Oscar nod for writing.

“As much as is cause for celebration, like why did it take 90 years to get here?” she said.

Researchers at USC Annenberg are studying diversity in the film industry and asking the same question.

In 2016, out of 100 movies, 25 didn’t have a single black or character on screen that spoke. Over 40 didn’t have Asian and over 50 didn’t have a Latino on screen” said USC Annenberg Professor Dr. Stacy L. Smith. “We need to tell stories that represent all of humanity.”