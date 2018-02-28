SCSU student arrested after threatening Fairfield Ludlowe High School students

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southern Connecticut State University student has been arrested after threatening Fairfield Ludlowe High School students on social media.

According to Fairfield police, on Tuesday Feb. 27th they received reports of harassing phone messages through social media between students at Fairfield Ludlowe High School and a Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) student.

Police say 23-year-old Nicholas Graham of Southport made threats that he would find the high school students and kill them, as well as all their friends during an argument. They say parents who observed the threat on social reported it to authorities.

Related content: Westport police investigating threat made to Staples High School

After an investigation, authorities say they determined Graham was a resident attending SCSU and he was taken into custody by SCSU public safety. They say from there university officials turned him over to Fairfield police.

Officials say Graham told them he had no intention of harming anyone and that the posts were motivated by emotion and anger. Police had him transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for evaluation and they say he remains in custody.

Graham was charged with breach of peace, threatening, and harassment and is being held on a $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on March 7th.

Related content: PD: Vernon man arrested after making threats against schools

Authorities say there is no indication that he has the capacity to carry out the threats he made on social media. They say this incident has no connection to the one at Staples High School in Westport that happened Tuesday.

The Fairfield Police Department says the public can expect to see an increase of police presence at Fairfield Schools.